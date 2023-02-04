Watch Now
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested

Posted at 6:52 PM, Feb 03, 2023
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 shortly before 12:30 p.m.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Brown Rd. near the Point Sal Trail where they found a man who had been shot in the upper torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives identified the suspect as Ricardo Lopez, 20, of Guadalupe. Just after noon on Thursday, he was arrested in the area of Highway 1 and Mesa View Drive near Nipomo.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $1 million.

No further information about a motive for the shooting has been released. Sheriff's officials say their investigation into this incident is ongoing.

