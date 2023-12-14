Man injured in shooting Wednesday in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday.

It happened at about 11:20 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Donovan Rd.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find evidence of a shooting but those involved had already left the area.

A short time later, police were made aware that a man with at least one gunshot wound was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at a busy time of the day and investigators believe there were witnesses. They are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 227. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.