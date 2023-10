A man suffered major injuries in a UTV rollover accident near Lompoc on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the wind farm off San Miguelito Rd. near Sudden Rd.

Fire officials say the UTV ended up on top of the driver. His coworkers reportedly used a water tender and a chain to lift the UTV off of him.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Two other people were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.