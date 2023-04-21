Watch Now
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Maria identified

The suspect has not yet been located
Posted at 12:12 PM, Apr 21, 2023
A man killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Maria earlier this week has been identified by police as Walter Rouse.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Oakley Avenue. Rouse, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver has still not been located and they are asking for help locating the suspected vehicle.

It’s described as a 2005-2010 Charcoal Gray Scion TC. Police say the driver’s side mirror is missing and the vehicle will have damage to the front left bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (805) 928-3781 x2277.

