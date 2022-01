One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles Thursday night.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 34th and Spring streets.

Paso Robles police say three vehicles were involved.

One person, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other people involved were uninjured, according to police.

Officers say speed was likely a factor.

Additional information is expected to be released once the victim’s next of kin is notified.