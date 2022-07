San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are releasing more information about an industrial accident in Paso Robles that left one man dead.

Law enforcement say they responded to the incident at around 4 p.m. Thursday at the service center for the Paso Robles Truck Center located on Monterey Road.

Deputies say, an employee, identified as Cesar Rivera Villegas, 40 of Paso Robles, was preparing a truck to be moved when it rolled forward over him and killed him.