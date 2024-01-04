Man killed in Lompoc officer-involved shooting identified

Lompoc Police identified the man killed during an officer-involved shooting last week.

Police say 20-year-old Connor Amador from Lompoc was shot and killed as officers responded to reports of a robbery.

The first incident happened on Dec. 28 at 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Circle K located at 1421 E Ocean Ave.

Officers say Amador was armed and had entered the store and robbed the clerk of both money and alcohol before leaving the area. Officers searched for Amador, but he was not found.

The second incident happened on December 29th, at approximately 1:18 am, when officers once again responded to Circle K for an armed man near the gas pumps. Police identified this man as Amador and said he attempted to carjack someone in the parking lot and that person was able to safely run away from the area.

Police say after the unsuccessful carjacking, Amador entered Circle K and attempted to rob them again. When he exited the store he was confronted by officers and that is when the shooting happened.

Amador was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation of the officer-involved shooting is active and ongoing and is being conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at pio@sbsheriff.org if you have information regarding this investigation.