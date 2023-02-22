Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office identified the driver that was killed in a recent fatal single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria.

CHP officials say they received a call of a car crash around 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.

27-year-old Dylan Deaser of Grover Beach was driving on Highway 101 south, north of Broadway in Santa Maria, when the crash happened, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said.

According to the CHP, Deaser's vehicle drifted left for an unknown reason and hit a guard rail. The driver continued heading southbound and drove into the dirt.

The car then overturned multiple times before landing on the roof.

CHP officials say Deaser was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.