Man killed in Cholame 'Y' crash

One man is dead following a car crash in Cholame on Tuesday, May 30.

California Highway Patrol officials of Templeton say a 37-year-old woman from Hanford was driving a Ford Explorer with a passenger in the car headed eastbound on Highway 46 approaching the Highway 41 Interchange at the "Y", at an unknown speed at approximately 7:14 p.m.

The second car involved was driven by Jesse Moore, 31, of Gilroy, who was driving westbound on Highway 46 approaching the Highway 41 Interchange at the "Y" at an unknown speed.

Officials say for reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Ford Explorer failed to yield to oncoming traffic and as a result, turned directly into the path of Moore's car.

The woman driving the Ford Explorer and her passenger sustained minor injuries.

Moore was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to injuries from the crash.

CHP says impairment is not suspected at this time; however, the crash is still under investigation.