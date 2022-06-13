Man killed, woman injured in Lompoc shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in Lompoc Sunday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of the East College/Prune alley after receiving reports of a shooting around 7:38 p.m.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found a 43-year-old man in the alley who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman was also reportedly shot and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

An update on her condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Police say the shootings are still under investigation and the motive is not known at this time.

This is the second fatal shooting in Lompoc over the last week and the third in the city this year.

As of Monday morning, police said no arrests had been made.