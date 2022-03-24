Watch
Man out on bail suspected of possessing fentanyl for sale in Atascadero

Atascadero Police Department
Suspected fentanyl and cash seized during a traffic stop in Atascadero on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 19:20:02-04

Atascadero police arrested a man suspected of possessing fentanyl for sale.

Officers reported finding approximately a half-pound of suspected fentanyl and a large amount of cash in a vehicle during a traffic stop at West Mall and El Camino Real on Thursday morning.

Police say the driver, identified as Joshua Keith Hill, 43, of Paso Robles, was out on bail on a pending drug case and the terms of his release allowed officers to search him.

Hill was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a felony while out on bail. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000.

Based on information from the Drug Enforcement Agency stating that a lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as two milligrams, the Atascadero Police Department calculates that the amount of the drug in Hill's possession was enough to equal more than 100,000 potentially lethal doses.

