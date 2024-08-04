Watch Now
Man overboard rescued near Channel Islands

Carson Shevitz, BoatUS Ventura
U.S. Coast Guard Station Channel Islands boat crews meet with the Perception to pick up a man who went overboard off Santa Cruz Island on August 3, 2024. Acting as a Good Samaritan vessel, the sailboat Perception found the man who went overboard 45 minutes into the search and rescue operation that involved Coast Guard Air Station San Diego, Coast Guard Auxiliary, BoatUS, and a fishing spotter plane. (Photo by Carson Shevitz, BoatUS Ventura)
The Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescued a man who fell off a boat near the Channel Islands on Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guard first received the report of a man overboard at about 3:45 p.m.

A 66-year-old man reportedly fell off a 49-foot boat about six miles northeast of Santa Cruz Island. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Several boats and a helicopter were launched to search for the man.

About 45 minutes after he was reported overboard, Coast Guard officials say a Good Samaritan vessel located the man and took him aboard. He was reportedly uninjured and the Coast Guard returned him to his original boat.

"This incident highlights the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times when underway, especially in rough seas," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero, a boatswain's mate assigned to Station Channel Islands. "In the unfortunate event of a man overboard, it is important to remain calm, mark the position on the GPS and throw a life ring or other flotation aid towards the person in the water. It is also important to remain where the person fell off and drift with the prevailing winds and currents."

