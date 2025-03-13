Man pleads guilty to violating national defense airspace at Vandenberg

A Northern California man will be sentenced next month after admitting to violating the national defense airspace.

Yinpiao Zhou was a 39-year-old resident of Brentwood in Contra Costa County when he was arrested in December and charged with failure to register an aircraft and violation of national defense airspace.

The Justice Department said Zhou flew a drone over and took photographs of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Zhou pleaded guilty on Monday to the misdemeanor count and remains in federal custody.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced April 7.