Man pleads guilty to murder in death of Trevon Perry

A Paso Robles man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Trevon Perry.

Perry, who was 27, disappeared in March 2020. He was last seen leaving a friend's house in Paso Robles in the early-morning hours. Three months later, his remains were found buried in the backyard of a home in Riverside.

Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. was one of ten people arrested in connection with the case. The location where Perry's remains were discovered was the home of one of Ron's relatives.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr.

In pleading guilty to murder, Ron also admitted to personally using a firearm in the commission of the murder. The other nine people, who reportedly include several of Ron's family members, have been charged as accessories to the murder.

Ron is expected to be sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison at his next court hearing on April 12.