Man pleads guilty to Santa Barbara arson fire

A man who started a fire outside a furniture store in Santa Barbara last year will have to register as an arson offender for life.

Zacchaeus Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of arson of property for the June 2022 fire.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, he will be sentenced to three years in state prison as part of a plea agreement.

Taylor reportedly started the fire outside of the Furniture Gallery on State Street on June 23. The DA's Office says an overhanging fire sprinkler system extinguished the flames but also caused significant flood damage to the store's inventory.