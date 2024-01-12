Man pleads guilty to stalking pop singer Ariana Grande, breaking into Montecito home

A 25-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to stalking pop singer Ariana Grande, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney announced Thursday.

According to the District Attorney's office, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown broke into her Hollywood home over 92 times between Feb. 2021 and Sept. 2021.

On Sept. 10, 2021, Brown reportedly wielded a knife at Grande's security team, threatening the lives of both Jane Doe and two security officers.

A Los Angeles County Judge then granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown on Oct. 5, 2021.

NBC News verified that the restraining order was filed by pop singer Ariana Grande, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera.

Despite the restraining order, prosecutors said Brown continued to pose a threat to Grande and that he broke into her Montecito home on June 26, 2022, disabling the security system, and cutting wires to the alarm and telephone lines.

Law enforcement officers quickly responded and arrested Brown after a K-9 found him in a crawl space inside the house.

Investigators also found that Brown possessed more than 2,000 images or videos of the pop singer and sent threatening Instagram messages from May to June 2022.

Brown has pleaded guilty to stalking, first-degree burglary and making criminal threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 where he is expected to be sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison and be subject to a 10-year restraining order, preventing any contact with the singer.