Man pleads not guilty to stabbing, deadly shooting near Santa Margarita

The man charged with murder following a stabbing and deadly shooting in northern San Luis Obispo County earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Cruz Christopher Gomez entered the plea Thursday and also denied allegations related to personal use of a firearm to commit the alleged crime.

Three criminal protective orders protecting a total of seven people were served against Gomez, 42, by the prosecution during a hearing on April 11.

He was arrested April 6, hours after a deadly shooting on Goldie Lane off Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita and later a stabbing in Paso Robles.

Gomez remains behind bars at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $1.25 million.