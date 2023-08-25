Man pronounced dead outside Santa Maria fire station

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was pronounced dead outside a Santa Maria fire station earlier this week.

Santa Maria police tell KSBY the 911 call came in around 2:08 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who pulled up to Fire Station 1 on the 300 block of West Cook Street looking for medical assistance for a passenger.

Police say medics on scene came out to assist the 69-year-old Cuyama man, identified as Ricky Campbell, who was unresponsive in the vehicle, but life-saving efforts were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime lab personnel initially responded before detectives took over the investigation and requested help from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Coroner's Bureau.

Police Friday afternoon said the death is being considered suspicious, adding that the county coroner’s bureau is looking into what took place prior to the 911 call.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Detective Kevin Ochoa at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2460 or the communications center at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2277.

