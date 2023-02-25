Man rescued after ceiling collapses

Firefighters rescued a Grover Beach man Friday evening after a structure collapsed.

Katherine Stephenson lives on the 100 block of Janet Place and she tells KSBY the roof of her home was ripped off by the storm earlier in the day.

A tarp was placed on top of the home, but the rain kept coming through until the ceiling collapsed, falling on her roommate Robert.

“I was in the back and the next thing I know I just hear a big, gigantic crash and then I hear Robert say ‘help me, help me’. He was under the rubble.. pinned and I was scrambling, trying to get it off of him and I couldn’t lift most of it,” said Stephenson.

Firefighters were able to rescue Robert, who suffered some minor cuts and bruises.

Both Katherine and Robert were put up in a hotel for the night and the home was locked by the Grover Beach Police Department and tagged as unsafe.