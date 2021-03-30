Menu

Man rescued after falling from cliff at Tajiguas Beach

Santa Barbara Co. Fire
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 30, 2021
A man was rescued after falling off a cliff west of Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of the fall at Tajiguas Beach, north of Refugio State Beach, shortly after 1:25 p.m.

Fire officials say the man, who was approximately 37-years-old, had fallen 20-25 feet over the cliff and had what were described as “lower extremity injuries.”

He was treated on scene by firefighter paramedics before being hoisted into a helicopter and taken to a nearby hospital.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

