Man rescued from rising water in Salinas River

Emergency crews rescued a homeless man who was trapped on an island in the Salinas River in Paso Robles early Sunday morning.

Authorities received the call at approximately 6 a.m.

Officials with the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services say the man was surrounded by rising floodwaters.

Crews performed a water rescue and were able to get the man to safety.

He was not hurt but crews helped him warm up to prevent hypothermia.

Officials say people should stay out of the riverbed because it can be extremely hazardous during heavy rainfall.