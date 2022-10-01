Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours

Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.

The call came in from the Santa Barbara Harbor at about 1:31 p.m. When law enforcement and first responders arrived they found a man trapped in a storm drain under a grate and a parked vehicle.

Once the vehicle was moved the man was still unable to get out due to the high tide in the drain.

Santa Barbara City Fire Dept.

Firefighters used web straps, and various tools and made several cuts around the grate, however, the grate was unable to be lifted. A tow truck was requested to the scene and used a chain to wrap around the grate, lifting it and freeing the man.

The man, believed to be in his 30's, was partially clothed and possibly suffering from environmental exposure. AMR evaluated him and transported him to the hospital. The man believed he may have been in the hole for approximately six hours.

Fire officials want to remind everyone that storm drains are not for exploration or temporary shelter.