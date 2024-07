A dog is OK after being pulled from the waters in Shell Beach Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Dinosaur Caves Park when CAL FIRE SLO says the dog went over the side of a cliff while chasing a squirrel.

A KSBY viewer who witnessed the incident says a man saw what happened before suiting up and heading down into the water to rescue the dog.

Jodi Jensen

CAL FIRE says crews arrived on scene as the person described as a diver was bringing the three-legged dog to safety.

No injuries were reported.