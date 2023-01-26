Man robs Paso Robles BevMo

Police are looking for a man who robbed BevMo in Paso Robles this week.

Paso Robles police say just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man wearing a camo hat and white face covering came into the store on the 2100 block of Theatre Drive and handed an employee an empty bag along with a note demanding money.

Police say the employee complied with the man’s request and put an undisclosed amount of cash inside the bag.

The man then reportedly left the store and took off.

Police say no weapon was ever seen or used during the incident.

Along with the hat and face covering, the man was described as wearing a black “Cali” sweatshirt, black pants and Converse All-Star black and white shoes.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Paso Robles police at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or online at www.slotips.org.