Man sentenced for attempted murder, kidnapping in Goleta

A man who pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, was sentenced Tuesday in Santa Barbara Superior Court to 16 years behind bars.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Fidel Lorenzana Lopez, 27, attacked a woman with whom he was drinking alcohol. It happened in a parking lot along the 5400 block of Hollister Ave.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Fidel Lorenzana Lopez

Authorities say Lopez dragged the victim to a more remote area and attempted to rape her. When she fought back, he then began to strangle her. A passerby heard the victim's screams, spotted the two struggling in the distance, and yelled out. That allowed the victim to run away from Lopez and to a nearby business where employees helped her and called the police. Lopez fled the scene but was arrested a few miles away.

Last month, Lopez pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault with intent to commit rape, kidnapping, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, sexual battery, robbery, and dissuasion of a witness.