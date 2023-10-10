Man sentenced for sexually assaulting woman sleeping in Paso Robles home

A man who entered a Paso Robles home and sexually assaulted a woman sleeping inside was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years and eight months in prison.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Courtney Allan Quiros, 36, of Paso Robles pleaded no contest last month to three felony counts of first-degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation, and sexual battery by restraint.

Quiros reportedly entered the home through an unlocked sliding door on Feb. 8, 2022.

“The idea of a stranger coming into the very place we are supposed to feel safest is terrifying,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

Quiros will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The DA’s office says Quiros also admitted to assault with a deadly weapon in 2018, which is a strike under California’s Three Strikes law, and in a separate case, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism and resisting arrest.

