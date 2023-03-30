Man sentenced to 250 years to life in prison for sex crimes against 3 children

A man found guilty of 11 counts of child sexual abuse was sentenced to 250 years to life in prison, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney announced Thursday.

On January 26, 57-year-old Craig Anthony Grunow was guilty of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 and ten counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

District Attorney's office said Grunow sexually abused three children over the course of three years from August 2018 to August 2021 — in Heritage Ranch.

All three victims were present at the sentencing hearing Thursday. One submitted a written impact statement, and two family members verbally addressed the court about the profound effect these crimes had on the survivors and their families.