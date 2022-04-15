Man sentenced to 3 life terms for killing Goleta family

The man convicted of killing a Goleta family of three more than six years ago will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Pierre Haobsh was sentenced by a Santa Barbara Judge Friday to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Another sentence of 75 years to life was added for the enhancement of using a gun to inflict death.

The now 32-year-old was arrested in March 2016, one day after Dr. Henry Han, his wife, Jennie, and their 5-year-old daughter, Emily, were found shot to death in their home.

Investigators reportedly found their bodies wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the garage.

Han was well known in the community for operating the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic on State Street.

Haobsh was found guilty by a Santa Barbara County judge last November of three counts of first-degree murder and two special circumstances were found true against him - that the murders were committed for financial gain and that multiple victims were involved.

Haobsh waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for the district attorney's office taking the death penalty off the table.

Haobsh represented himself during Friday’s sentencing, which took place after the judge denied a motion for a new trial.

Some friends and a business associate of Han’s spoke during Friday’s hearing, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig, who says Haobsh also spoke, still claiming that he wasn’t responsible for the murders while denying any involving and saying Han was a good person.

Haobsh is expected to serve out his sentence in a high-security state prison due to the extent of the crimes.