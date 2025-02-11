Man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for child sexual abuse in San Luis Obispo

A former San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison for sexually abusing multiple children under the age of 14.

Originally charged with 22 counts, in July, Pablo ReynaEsparza pleaded guilty to two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, he also admitted to special allegations that his crimes were against multiple victims under the age of 14, subjecting him to the 50 years to life sentence.

The 80-year-old will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The crimes reportedly occurred in San Luis Obispo between 2016 and 2018. Prosecutors say the children involved were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old and attended an unlicensed daycare that his wife was running out of their home on Coral Street.

ReynaEsparza was arrested in 2023 while crossing the border from Mexico into California. Police say he had fled the country after investigators initially questioned him in 2018.

