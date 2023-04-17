Man shot at Lompoc apartment complex

A man was flown to the hospital after being shot in Lompoc Monday morning.

Lompoc police say they responded to the Vine apartment complex at 401 W. Pine Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and found a 62-year-old man had been shot in his right leg. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.

While Lompoc High School is located nearby, police say the school was not locked down due to the time of the shooting and officers believed there was no outstanding threat to the community.

No arrests had been made as of 10:35 a.m. Police remained on scene but are not releasing any additional information at this time.

