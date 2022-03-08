Man shot, flown to hospital in gang-related Lompoc shooting

Lompoc police responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. On the 500 block of North L Street.

When officers arrived they say they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was flown to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooting happened across the street from the high school. The school was put on lockdown for nearly an hour as law enforcement responded to the scene.

Police say the shooting was not in relation to the school and is believed to be gang-related.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.