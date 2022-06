A man was shot and killed in Lompoc Sunday night.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the 500 block of North K Street around 9:40 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he reportedly died.

Police say this is the second deadly shooting in Lompoc this year.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The victim's name has not yet been released.