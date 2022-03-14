Man shot, killed in Santa Maria parking lot Sunday night

Santa Maria Police say a man was shot and killed outside of a Santa Maria business Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1900-block of South Broadway at about 9 p.m. on March 13 for reports of a shooting. Callers said a victim was down in the parking lot.

When police arrived, they found an adult man had died from gunshot wounds.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim and have not shared whether they have made any arrests.

It is unknown at this time whether the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information is urged to call detectives at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.