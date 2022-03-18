Watch
Man stabbed in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

Posted at 11:56 PM, Mar 17, 2022
A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles, police confirmed Thursday night.

The stabbing happened at around 10:20 p.m. on March 17 in the Salinas Riverbed behind the Kohl's on Niblick Rd.

Officers say the victim, a local homeless man, was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Police told KSBY the victim has not offered a description of the person who stabbed him, but they are working to get more information. Without a suspect description, police say there is no active manhunt in the area.

Officials have not released the name of the victim or shared his current condition.

The stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

