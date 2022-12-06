Watch Now
Man struck and killed by train at Grover Beach train station

KSBY
Crime scene tape surrounds the Grover Beach train station and tracks after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 20:40:03-05

A man was struck and killed by a train at the Grover Beach train station on Monday.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a southbound Amtrak train struck the pedestrian.

An investigation is underway. Detectives are looking at surveillance footage and officers are interviewing witnesses and the train conductor.

The man's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. Tune in to KSBY News at 6 for a live report.

