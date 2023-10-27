Man struck by vehicle on Highway 246 dies of injuries

A man who was struck by a minivan while crossing Highway 246 earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, officers say Bradley Blackwell, 47, of Lompoc was walking southbound along the highway near Sweeney Road when he crossed into the path of a Toyota Sienna.

Blackwell was struck and thrown over the guardrail. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

According to the CHP, Blackwell died on October 20.

Officers say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision.