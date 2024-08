A man died after being hit on the side of Highway 101 in Gaviota Thursday.

It happened in the southbound lanes near Dos Pueblos Canyon at around 12:30 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was trying to get into a vehicle parked along the shoulder of the road when he was side swiped by a passing vehicle.

Fire officials say bystanders performed CPR on the man before medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.