Man suffers head injury after RV incident in Gaviota area

A man suffered critical head injuries when he fell after his RV jackknifed near El Capitan State Beach on the Gaviota coast.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man, believed to be in his 70s, was driving a large RV that was towing an SUV. He exited Highway 101 onto Calle Real at El Capitan Ranch Rd., then apparently realized he'd gotten off at the wrong exit.

Fire officials say the man tried to reverse to get back to the freeway, causing the RV/SUV combination to jackknife.

When he got out of the RV to take a look, he fell and struck his head.

The man was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.