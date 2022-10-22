Watch Now
Man suffers major injuries in rollover crash along Hwy 101 near Goleta

Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 22, 2022
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the crash happened at 7:19 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Dos Pueblos Canyon Road.

When first responders arrived they say they found a truck that rolled over and was approximately 20 feet off the road.

Fire officials say it took around 25 minutes to remove the truck roof and extricate a male inside the truck.

The man, in his 30's, suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

