UPDATE: Man arrested following pursuit through north San Luis Obispo Co.

(UPDATE: 5:46 p.m.) - CHP responded to reports of reckless driving in the Paso Robles area at about 3:20 p.m., Tuesday.

Callers reported the driver was heading southbound in a white Infinity Sedan.

CHP says the driver was swerving all over the roadway with the right front tire deflated and driving on the rim.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver continued southbound in a reckless manner.

Officers were able to successfully stop the vehicle with spike strips near Broad Street in San Luis Obispo.

The driver, identified as Luciano Lopez from Watsonville, was arrested for felony evading and driving under the influence of a drug.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: A man suffered a medical emergency after being pursued by law enforcement in northern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m. the pursuit began with law enforcement in northern San Luis Obispo County. The initial reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.

According to CHP, a male driver of a vehicle began evading law enforcement in Atascadero, leading them southbound along Highway 101. Law enforcement laid down a spike strip attempting to stop the driver, popping at least two of the vehicle's tires.

The driver continued driving on the rims of the car southbound down the Cuesta Grade at a slow rate of speed, according to CHP they deployed a second spike strip near San Luis Obispo. The driver then ran into a guardrail near the California Blvd. off-ramp and then hit another car near the Osos Street off-ramp.

According to a KSBY crew on scene of the crash, the driver was unresponsive after hitting the car and medics were attending to him on-scene. CHP also had a female passenger in custody.

At this time, no other injuries are being reported. The incident led to the southbound lanes of Highway 101 being closed, they have since reopened.

CHP, San Luis Fire, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.