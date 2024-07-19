Watch Now
Man suspected of carjacking Santa Barbara taxi driver arrested after pursuit

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 19, 2024

A man suspected of carjacking a taxicab driver was arrested early Friday morning in Santa Barbara after a short car chase.

Santa Barbara police say officers responded to a report of a carjacking at about 1:20 a.m. in the area of North La Cumbre Road and Via Lucero.

According to police, the taxicab driver had picked up a passenger downtown and then drove him to the area. Once at their destination, the passenger reportedly threatened the driver with a knife and stole the taxi and the driver's personal belongings.

A short time later, officers located the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Mario Guerrero-Ramirez, in the stolen taxi in the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue.

Police say Guerrero-Ramirez drove off, leading officers on a pursuit until eventually stopping on southbound Highway 101 near Sheffield Drive.

Guerrero-Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, vehicle theft, driving on a suspended license, fleeing from officers, and a probation violation.

Police say the taxicab driver was not injured and the cab and personal belongings were returned.

