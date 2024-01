San Luis Obispo police say a driver, suspected of DUI, caused a three-car crash in the downtown area Thurday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Barbara Ave. and High St.

Police say the driver that was at fault was sent to the hospital with moderate, but non-life threatening injuries.

The other two drivers involved were not injured.

Police say the driver who caused the crash will be charged with suspected DUI.