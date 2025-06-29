Man, teen arrested in Lompoc for shooting and attempted murder

A man and a teen have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month, according to the Lompoc Police Department (LPD).

On Friday, authorities say LPD Detectives arrested 20-year-old Lompoc resident David Acosta for a shooting in early June.

Acosta was reportedly booked into a local jail with bail set at $1,040,000.

LPD says a 15-year-old suspect who was also believed to be involved in the same shooting was seen by officers near Laurel Avenue and H Street in Lompoc on Saturday.

According to officials, a foot pursuit ensued, and the suspect was ultimately caught on the 500 block of North G Street.

The teen was reportedly arrested for a warrant related to the shooting and was booked at the local juvenile hall.

Police say he was charged with attempted murder, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, and participation in a criminal street gang.

After arresting him, authorities say they searched the area and found a loaded firearm.

LPD is asking anyone who has more information on the case or who was potentially affected to contact Detective Corporal David Magana.