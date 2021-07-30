Man threatens boy with knife in downtown Santa Barbara

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Santa Barbara Police Officers responded to a man brandishing a knife in downtown Santa Barbara.

The department received calls that near State St. and Anapamu St. was making threats with a knife.

Police identified the man as a transient named Robert J. Tobarro, 58. Witnesses said that he was verbally aggressive and appeared under the influence.

For no apparent reason, Tobarro was making threats toward a family visiting from out of town. Police say he singled out a young boy in the family and directed threats toward him. When the boy's father reacted, Tobarro pulled out a fixed blade knife from his pocket.

Witnesses say that Tobarro continued to threaten the family while holding the knife.

Officers arrested Tobarro and booked him in Santa Barbara County Jail. His charges include Criminal Threats, Child Endangerment, and Brandishing a Weapon. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Two of the charges are felony charges.

The family was not physically harmed during the confrontation.