One man was transported by helicopter to a hospital after a rollover accident on Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley late Monday morning, Santa Barbara County Fire officials announced.

The crash was reported Monday just after 10:30 a.m. approximately 30 miles west of New Cuyama.

The man reportedly suffered major injuries.

A second person was involved in the crash.

Fire officials say a woman suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance for medical attention.