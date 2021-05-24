Man using 100k-mile trek across U.S. to highlight issue of homelessness

One man is using a walk around America to help bring awareness to the growing number of homeless in the United States.

Richard Shirley started his journey on Aug. 20, 2020 in Florida and has already crossed eight states, including Texas and Arizona before entering California.

This week, he’s walking through San Luis Obispo County.

He tells KSBY that people along the way, including those at a gas station in Arroyo Grande where he charged his cell phone Monday morning and grabbed some snacks, have been very helpful.

Shirley says he has struggled with homelessness a few times in his life, most recently in March of last year when he lost his job due to the pandemic.

He says that through his struggles to find work, he’s hoping this 100,000-mile journey through 32 states brings awareness to the issue of homelessness.

Shirley says he is walking approximately 45 miles per day and plans to head to Seattle, Washington before heading east, then up to New York and back down to the Florida Keys.

He estimates he will finish in August of 2022.

