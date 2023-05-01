Man wanted for impersonating officer accused of possessing multiple weapons

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officials say a man who was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer was also found to be in possession of multiple guns.

Andre Lamar Brown, 37, of Atascadero was arrested following a traffic stop on April 14. He reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest for impersonating an officer, and when deputies made contact with him, they say he was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and several firearm magazines.

Sheriff's officials say Brown is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition.

After searching his home on Rivera Ln., sheriff's detectives said they found additional weapons.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jails on charges that include impersonating a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of a silencer.