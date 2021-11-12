Man who sold meth in Carpinteria sentenced to federal prison

A San Bernardino man who was identified as a methamphetamine distributor in Santa Barbara County was sentenced this week to 180 months, or 15 years, in federal prison.

Cesar Castillo-Pena, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, admitting he sold just over three kilograms of meth during a transaction one year ago.

Investigators reportedly arrested Castillo-Pena in Carpinteria while he was engaged in a narcotics transaction. They reported finding him to be in possession of drugs and a handgun.