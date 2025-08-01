Man who took teen from Nipomo to Mexico convicted of federal charges

A man who prosecutors say enticed a 15-year-old girl into a sexual relationship by posing as a teenage boy online has been convicted on numerous federal charges.

The Department of Justice announced Friday that Daniel Navarro, 41, of Victorville was found guilty of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit visual depiction, one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, one count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of transportation of child pornography.

In July 2022, a 15-year-old girl who was staying with family in Nipomo was reported missing. Investigators determined she had been involved in an online relationship with Navarro, who also used the online name “Angel.”

In conversations via social media, Navarro reportedly professed his love for the girl and discussed getting her pregnant.

Navarro took the teen to Tijuana where she was rescued by Mexican authorities about ten days after her disappearance.

Meanwhile, Navarro was arrested as he tried to reenter the U.S. from Mexico.

Investigators also found that Navarro had used Instagram to distribute child pornography and convince another victim to send him sexual images.

Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced on October 24 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison.