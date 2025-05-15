Man with sword arrested on suspicion of arson in El Capitan Canyon

A man with a sword was arrested on suspicion of starting a brush fire Wednesday in southern Santa Barbara County.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and State Parks officers responded to the area of El Capitan Canyon Resort at about 5:15 p.m. for a report of “a suspect exhibiting odd behavior.”

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Simon Khalili of Woodland Hills, reportedly tried to drive away on a dirt road but his vehicle got stuck. Sheriff’s officials say he then ran off into the canyon.

A few minutes later, the sheriff’s office says a fire broke out in the same area where Khalili had fled.

Because deputies had information that Khalili was armed with a sword, sheriff’s officials say they came up with a plan to protect firefighters as they entered the area to fight the flames.

Deputies Apprehend Armed Suspect While Firefighters Knock Down Fire. — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) May 15, 2025

Khalili reportedly surrendered to deputies at approximately 7:30 p.m. and was arrested by State Parks on suspicion of arson, trespassing, brandishing a weapon, and negligent fire setting.

The fire burned an estimated 1.1 acres. Forward progress was stopped just after 7:40 p.m.

